A huge tarpaulin at the entrance of Felcris Centrale along Quimpo Boulevard in Davao City thanks all frontliners with prayers and a salute while a traffic enforcer guides motorists late Friday afternoon, 29 May 2020. MindaNews photo by GREGORIO C. BUENO

