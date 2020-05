Want create site? With Free visual composer you can do it easy.

Residents of a purok in Barangay Zone 1, Digos City queue on Sunday, 03 May 2020 to get food coupons entitling them to get a second round of food assistance from the city government during this COVID-19 crisis. MindaNews photo by ERIC SB LIBRE

