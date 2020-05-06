Rapid Mass Testing By Ferdinandh B. Cabrera - May 6, 2020 10:38 pm Want create site? With Free visual composer you can do it easy.A health worker gets blood sample for rapid mass testing at Datu Odin Sinsuat, Maguindanao on Wednesday (6 May 2020). The rapid test is being provided by the provincial government for medical and local government frontliners, and for residents exposed to patients infected with COVID-19. Those found positive in the rapid test will then undergo a swab for the polymerase chain reaction (PCR) test for confirmation. MindaNews photo by FERDINANDH CABRERA Did you find apk for android? You can find new Free Android Games and apps.Comments comments