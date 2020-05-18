Scarce Public Ride By Mindanews - May 18, 2020 7:57 pm Want create site? With Free visual composer you can do it easy.Commuters in Davao City struggle to report to work on Monday, 8 May 2020, the first day of work under the general community quarantine (GCQ), due to lack of public transportation. While PUVs are already allowed under GCQ, most of them have yet to secure permits from the Land Transportation and Franchising Regulatory Board. Photo by MINDANEWS Did you find apk for android? You can find new Free Android Games and apps.Comments comments