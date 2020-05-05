Siargao Rocks By Roel Catoto - May 5, 2020 8:44 pm Want create site? With Free visual composer you can do it easy.SIARGAO ROCKS. These rocks in Sinapyahan in Pilar town, Siargao Island offers a great sight for fishermen and anglers passing by. The limestone karst formation of the rocks tower the seascape of Pilar in this photo taken Tuesday (5 May 2020). In the far background between the two rocks is the famous Magpupungko Rock Formation frequented by tourists. MindaNews photo by ROEL N. CATOTO Did you find apk for android? You can find new Free Android Games and apps.Comments comments