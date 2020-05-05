Ukay-ukay in Malaybalay By H. Marcos C. Mordeno - May 5, 2020 6:47 pm Want create site? With Free visual composer you can do it easy.Oblivious to physical distancing, customers swarm on an ukay-ukay (used clothing) store in Malaybalay City on Monday (4 May 2020). Non-essential businesses in the city have been allowed to reopen after Bukidnon province and the rest of Northern Mindanao was placed on general community quarantine starting May 1. MindaNews photo by H. MARCOS C. MORDENO Did you find apk for android? You can find new Free Android Games and apps.Comments comments