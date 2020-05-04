Waiting for Passengers By Chris V. Panganiban - May 4, 2020 5:22 pm Want create site? With Free visual composer you can do it easy.Buses wait for passengers at the terminal in San Francisco, Agusan del Sur in this photo taken at 1 p.m. Monday, 4 May 2020, in time of COVID-19 pandemic. These buses ply the routes from Ampayon in Butuan City until Trento, Agusan del Sur up to the interior town of Loreto, also in Agusan del Sur. Other routes include Bislig City and Tandag City, also both in Surigao del Sur. MindaNews photo by CHRIS V. PANGANIBAN Did you find apk for android? You can find new Free Android Games and apps.Comments comments