Bike Lane By Gregorio C. Bueno - June 25, 2020 1:55 pm Want create site? With Free visual composer you can do it easy.A biker is forced to take the middle part of Leon Garcia St. in Davao City on Wednesday (24 June 2020) because he could not use the bike lane on the right already occupied by jeepneys and trucks. The City Transport and Traffic Management Office (CTTMO) has created bike lanes lately as more and more people adopted the mode of transportation with the limited availability of public transport because of the quarantine due to the COVID-19 pandemic. MindaNews photo by GG BUENO Did you find apk for android? You can find new Free Android Games and apps.Comments comments