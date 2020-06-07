Childhood Memories

Want create site? With Free visual composer you can do it easy.

This would have been a perfect summer snapshot save for the face masks

and shields that Cassy 6, and her sister Hallie, 2 are wearing, as they play at the Boulevard in Dipolog City at sunset on Saturday, 06 June 2020. The facial protection measures betray a childhood rudely interrupted by the COVID-19 pandemic. Photographer prays that “the memories they grow up with are not clouded by fear but inspired by witnessing kindness as humanity copes and rises from this dark chapter.” Photo by ARMAND B. FRASCO

Comments

comments