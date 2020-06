Want create site? With Free visual composer you can do it easy.

Multicabs plying Malaybalay City are required to install plastic separators and can only carry eight passengers at most, to maintain social distancing and prevent the spread of COVID-19. No passenger is allowed to occupy the front seat. MindaNews photo by H. MARCOS C. MORDENO

