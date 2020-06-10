Easing Up On Liquor Ban By Eric S.B. Libre - June 10, 2020 8:50 pm Want create site? With Free visual composer you can do it easy.A neighborhood store in Digos City has put up a sign advising customers that buying/selling of liquor is already allowed, although drinking is only permitted at home and not in public places. Buying/selling liquor was absolutely prohibited under enhanced community quarantine (ECQ) and general community quarantine (GCQ). Digos is now under the more lax modified GCQ. (MindaNews photo taken 10 June 2020 by ERIC SB LIBRE) Did you find apk for android? You can find new Free Android Games and apps.Comments comments