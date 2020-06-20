Fish and Shrimps

Want create site? With Free visual composer you can do it easy.

As residents limit their visits to public markets or supermarts to avoid COVID-19, itinerant vendors have become a frequent sight in subdivisions in Davao City. Some use tricycles as these two did, to sell fish and shrimp while others walk around shouting what they are selling. Others use vans or mini-trucks announcing their products using megaphones while some play pre-recorded announcements amplified through loudspeakers. MINDANEWS PHOTO

