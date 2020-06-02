Food Packs By RIchel V. Umel - June 2, 2020 6:58 pm Want create site? With Free visual composer you can do it easy.Displaced families in hinterland Sitio Loklok in Barangay Mainit in Iligan City receive food packs from the city government and the Army’s 4th Mechanized Infantry Battalion Saturday (30 May 2020), three days after an encounter between government troops and suspected New People’s Army guerillas in nearby Upper Sitio Pundog. MindaNews photo by RICHEL V. UMEL Did you find apk for android? You can find new Free Android Games and apps.Comments comments