Homeward bound

A child looks through the window of a bus that would take him and his mother home to Lanao del Sur after the COVID-19 lockdown left them stranded for nearly three months in Manila. At least a hundred stranded Meranaws returned home on board an Air Asia flight chartered by the Lanao del Sur provincial government on Saturday, 6 June 2020. MindaNews photo by FROILAN GALLARDO. READ STORY

