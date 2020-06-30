Little Fighter By Bobby Timonera - June 30, 2020 7:52 pm Want create site? With Free visual composer you can do it easy.A crow grimaces in pain as a Philippine pied fantail (known locally as “bangkiyod” or “Maria Capra”) attacks it in mid-air in Iligan City Tuesday afternoon (30 June 2020). The diminutive fantail is known to attack dogs and cats when they get too close to their nest, as well as crows when they steal their eggs or eat their young ones. MindaNews photo by BOBBY TIMONERA Did you find apk for android? You can find new Free Android Games and apps.Comments comments