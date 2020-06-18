LSIs From Cebu City By RIchel V. Umel - June 18, 2020 1:06 pm One of the 64 locally stranded individuals from Cebu City who arrive at the seaport in Iligan City on 17 June 2020 undergoes temperature check upon disembarkation. They include residents of Iligan City (29), Lanao del Sur (23), Lanao del Norte (7) and Misamis Oriental (5). MindaNews photo by RICHEL V. UMEL Want create site? With Free visual composer you can do it easy.Did you find apk for android? You can find new Free Android Games and apps.Comments comments