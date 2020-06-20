PICTURES: Shooting Food at Home: ‘Lutong Bahay’

Want create site? With Free visual composer you can do it easy.

For the hobbyists under The Umbrella: Iligan’s Joint Photographers’ Society, shooting at home during quarantine has sparked creativity. They first held a contest on bird photography, shooting only the birds they see from home.

In the second of their monthly contests, for May, the subject is food photography with focus on “Lutong Bahay.”

As usual in the club’s photo contests, these are “straight out of the camera” pictures, no photo editing allowed. Resized only for web use.

Here are the top 10 entries:

