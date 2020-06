Want create site? With Free visual composer you can do it easy.

Holding her grandchild, Emmy Limbo, 57, demonstrates how the strong winds lifted the roof of their small eatery business at around 1:45am on June 4 2020 in Barangay Bula, General Santos City, toppling electric poles and trees, destroying houses and vehicles. No one was reported injured. MindaNews photo by ROMMEL G. REBOLLIDO. READ STORY

