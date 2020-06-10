Round Ball Accident By Bong S. Sarmiento - June 10, 2020 12:18 pm Want create site? With Free visual composer you can do it easy.ROUND BALL ACCIDENT. A speeding vehicle owned by a local resident rams the roundabout, or popularly called “round ball,” in Koronadal City before dawn Wednesday (10 June 2020). The round ball is an iconic landmark in the heart of the city en route to other parts of South Cotabato and neighboring provinces. This was not the first time that a speeding vehicle met an accident at the round ball but this is the strongest in recent memory as the car went over the concrete barrier and landed under the monument of Gen. Paulino Santos. MindaNews photo by BONG S. SARMIENTO Did you find apk for android? You can find new Free Android Games and apps.Comments comments