Salute to Frontliners By Froilan Gallardo - June 2, 2020 10:03 am Want create site? With Free visual composer you can do it easy.SALUTE TO THE FRONTLINERS. Members of the Cagayan de Oro Filipino-Chinese Fire Brigade honor the doctors and nurses of the Northern Mindanao Medical Center on Monday (1 June 2020). The hospital is the only medical facility that handles COVID-19 cases in Northern Mindanao. MindaNews photo by FROILAN GALLARDO Did you find apk for android? You can find new Free Android Games and apps.Comments comments