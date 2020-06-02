Salute to Frontliners

Froilan Gallardo
SALUTE TO THE FRONTLINERS. Members of the Cagayan de Oro Filipino-Chinese Fire Brigade honor the doctors and nurses of the Northern Mindanao Medical Center on Monday (1 June 2020). The hospital is the only medical facility that handles COVID-19 cases in Northern Mindanao. MindaNews photo by FROILAN GALLARDO
