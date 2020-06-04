Self-Reliance

Want create site? With Free visual composer you can do it easy.

Federico Pastida, 77, a widower from Kalaong, Maitum in Sarangani province is a regular vendor at the “Laray” (Farmers’ Market) on Thursday, 04 June 2020. Pastida grows these products by himself and earns 500 during the “Laray” every Thursday from 4 a.m. to 5 p.m. He said the Social Amelioration Program and the rice given by the local government kept him through the General Community Quarantine. “Bisan tigulang ko pero naningkamot ko nga mabuhi ug dili magsalig sa gobyerno” (Even if I’m old, I strive to live and not depend on government). Photo by BETH N. RAMOS



