Siargao's Longest Bridge By Roel Catoto - June 10, 2020 7:07 pm Completion work is underway for the longest bridge in Siargao Island situated in Barangay Catangnan in the municipality of General Luna, site of Cloud 9 where international surfing competitions are held. The 349-meter bridge reportedly costs P337 million to build. Photographed Wednesday (10 June 2020) by ROEL N. CATOTO / MindaNews