Sweeper Flight By Ferdinandh B. Cabrera - June 6, 2020 5:30 pm At least 158 residents of the Bangsamoro Region and neighboring areas arrive at the airport in Awang, Datu Odin Sinsuat in Maguindanao aboard a sweeper flight arranged by the regional government on Friday, June 5, 2020. Most of the passengers were students from Baguio City and returning overseas workers who were stranded in Manila. MindaNews photo by FERDINANDH B. CABRERA