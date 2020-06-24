Takambul By Jules L. Benitez - June 24, 2020 8:07 pm Want create site? With Free visual composer you can do it easy.TAKAMBUL. Tuwa Babayi Gayun, 67, of Barangay Talibadok, Datu Hoffer municipality in Maguindanao, supports herself and her grandchildren by cooking “takambul,” fried sweet banana wrapped in cassava flour, and selling it for five pesos apiece. She also tills a small plot of land, which she borrowed from the “datu,” and plants it with vegetables and root crops. MindaNews photo by JULES BENITEZ Did you find apk for android? You can find new Free Android Games and apps.Comments comments