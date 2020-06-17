Uling By Gregorio C. Bueno - June 17, 2020 5:42 pm Want create site? With Free visual composer you can do it easy.LIFE GOES ON. A worker makes charcoal out of branches of trees by the roadside in Barangay Magtuod, Davao City Wednesday afternoon (17 June 2020) amid the threat of COVID-19 as the city, considered the epicenter of coronavirus in Mindanao, is trying to recover economically even as it remains under general community quarantine. MindaNews photot by GG BUENO Did you find apk for android? You can find new Free Android Games and apps.Comments comments