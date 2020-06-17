Under the Tree By Jules L. Benitez - June 17, 2020 5:38 pm Want create site? With Free visual composer you can do it easy.Barangay leaders of Labo-labo-1 in the municipality of Datu Hoffer Amptuan in Maguindanao meet with humanitarian workers of Islamic Relief Philippines on Tuesday (16 June 2020) to discuss how community development work, which had been stalled for three months, can proceed amid the COVID-19 scare. Many of the NGOs in Mindanao suspended their operations due to the pandemic and are just slowly returning to the grind under the Modified General Community Quarantine. MindaNew sphoto by JULES L. BENITEZ Did you find apk for android? You can find new Free Android Games and apps.Comments comments