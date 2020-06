Want create site? With Free visual composer you can do it easy.

Child waters a variety of vegetables in the remote village of Magsaysay in General Luna, Siargao Island on Tuesday, June 16, 2020. Organized by Hardin ng Pagbabago, a community-driven initiative, at least 30 farm organizations all over the island are enjoying bumper harvest. MindaNews photo by ROEL N. CATOTO

