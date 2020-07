ABS-CBN reporters and media workers light candles in front of their regional station in Cagayan de Oro on Saturday, July 18, 2020. A candle-lighting activity and a noise barrage were held in the main headquarters of ABS-CBN in Quezon City and its provincial stations nationwide. On July 10, the House of Representatives denied the franchise renewal of the country’s largest network, a move that has been widely criticized as an assault on press freedom. MindaNews photos by FROILAN GALLARDO

