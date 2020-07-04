From Sabah to Tawi-tawi

Want create site? With Free visual composer you can do it easy.

Three hundred ninety five Filipinos arrive in the port of Bongao, Tawi-tawi from Sabah, Malaysia on Saturday, 04 July 2020, the first batch among 5,000 deportees. Bangsamoro Minister on Local Governments Naguib Sinarimbo said the returnees went through an RT-PCR testing in Sabah and their results are negative of the virus that causes COVDI-19. But they will still undergo a 14-day quarantine at the Bongao Trade School before they are sent home. Photo courtesy of Minister Sinarimbo

