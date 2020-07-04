Want create site? With Free visual composer you can do it easy.

Artist and cultural worker Nestor Horfilla (2nd from right) s conferred the 2020 CCP Kaisa sa Sining (KSS) Regional Arts Center Mindanao Gador Awards on 04 July 2020 at his residence in Davao by (L) Ms Alma Uy, Chair of the Gador Awards Selection Committee, Maree Cayas, member, and Jess Montajes, Director of the Arts and Culture Office of the Ateneo de Davao University. The Gador Awards, named after a Meranaw jar, is a joint undertaking of the Cultural Center of the Philippines and the KSS Mindanao which aims to give recognition to outstanding artists, cultural workers and arts organizations in Mindanao. Photo by KAI ASENAS

