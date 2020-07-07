Hard Lockdown By Mindanews - July 7, 2020 6:18 pm Want create site? With Free visual composer you can do it easy.This is usually a busy street leading to the coastal area of Barangay 23-C in Davao City, but is now almost deserted in this photo taken Monday (6 July 2020) with the 14-day “hard lockdown” imposed by the city government because of the surge of cases in the village. MindaNews photo | Ready story Did you find apk for android? You can find new Free Android Games and apps.Comments comments