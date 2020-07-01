Hard Lockdown By Mindanews - July 1, 2020 11:04 pm Want create site? With Free visual composer you can do it easy.The municipal government of Kauswagan, Lanao del Norte tightens checkpoints as it implemented a hard lockdown of Puroks 3, 4, 5 and 6 in Barangay Delabayan after five locally stranded individuals and one returning overseas Filipino who availed the “Balik LaNorte” program were found positive of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in confirmatory reverse transcription polymerase chain reaction (RT-PCR) tests. The six patients are now confined at the Old Kapatagan Provincial Hospital Annex, which is the province’s isolation and treatment facility. Photo taken 1 July 2020 courtesy of JAMES UMARAN for MindaNews Did you find apk for android? You can find new Free Android Games and apps.Comments comments