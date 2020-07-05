PICTURES: Shooting from Home: ‘Shapes & Patterns’

Want create site? With Free visual composer you can do it easy.

On their third monthly (June 2020) quarantine photo contest, the hobbyists of The Umbrella: Iligan’s Joint Photographers’ Society tackled yet another subject that can be easily shot from home: “Shapes & Patterns.”

Shooting seemingly mundane objects found inside the house, they wracked their brains to bring out creativity in shooting these ordinary items in black and white.

As before, no photo editing was allowed with Photoshop or other software, so the images are straight out of the camera, only resized for Web use.

MindaNews donated a coffeetable book – “Mindanao Into the 21st Century: A Photographic Journey” – as part of the top prize.

The themes in their previous quarantine photo contests were “birds” for April and “food / lutong bahay” for May.

Did you find apk for android? You can find new Free Android Games and apps.

Comments

comments