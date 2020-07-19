Sounds of protest

Across the street from the ABS-CBN compound in Davao City, mothers use pots and pans and spoons to join ABS-CBN workers (inside the compound’s parking lot) and some 40 supporters from various sectors on the roadside, during the nationwide noise barrage at 6 p.m. on Saturday, 18 July 2020. The call was “Ibalik ang ABS-CBN” (Bring back ABS-CBN). The House of Representatives on July 10 denied the franchise bid of the country’s largest broadcast network, rendering thousands of workers jobless by September 1, including those in the provincial stations nationwide. The workers, in batches to ensure health protocols are observed, later joined those outside in a candle-lighting activity. MIndaNews photos by CAROLYN O. ARGUILLAS

