Sounds of protest

By
Carolyn O. Arguillas
-

Across the street from the ABS-CBN compound in Davao City, mothers use pots and pans and spoons to join ABS-CBN workers (inside the compound’s parking lot) and some 40 supporters from various sectors on the roadside, during the nationwide noise barrage at 6 p.m. on Saturday, 18 July 2020.  The call was “Ibalik ang ABS-CBN” (Bring back ABS-CBN). The House of Representatives on July 10 denied the franchise bid of the country’s largest broadcast network, rendering thousands of  workers jobless by September 1, including those in the provincial stations nationwide. The workers, in batches to ensure health protocols are observed, later joined those outside in a candle-lighting activity. MIndaNews photos by CAROLYN O. ARGUILLAS

 

Employees of ABS-CBN Davao gather at the parking lot of their compound along Shrine Hills in Matina, Davao City on 18 July 2020. Mindanews photo by CAROLYN O. ARGUILLAS
Observing physical distancing, at least 40 representatives from various sectors gatherd outside the compound of the ABS-CBN station in Davao CIty on 18 July 2020 to heed the call for a nationwide candle-ligjting activity and noise barrage. in protest of the denial of ABS-CBN’s franchise bid. MIndaNews photo by CAROLYN O. ARGUILLAS

 

