Stay home, I work

A steel barrier separates the Lamoco family in Barangay 35, Cagayan de Oro City on Monday July 13, 2020. The mother of the boy (right) has to stay outside the lockdown area to work and buy food for her son and her parents. If she stays inside the quarantine area, she will not be allowed to go outside. They will be separated for at least 14 days during the quarantine period set by the city government after one of their neighbors was found positive of COVID-19. MindaNews photo by FROILAN GALLARDO

