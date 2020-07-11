Two of 499 passengers from Manila who are bound for the island provinces of Basilan, Sulu and Tawi-tawi who were offloaded in Cagayan de Oro City on July 7 undergo swabbing for RT-PCR test for COVID-19 at the Regional Isolation Facility in Sanitarium Hospital, Sultan Kudarat, Maguindanao on 10 July 2020. Those who test negative will be able to board naval vessels bound for their respective islands while those who test positive will remain for treatment. MindaNews photo by FERDINANDH B. CABRERA

