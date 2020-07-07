Tabo By Jules L. Benitez - July 7, 2020 11:34 pm Want create site? With Free visual composer you can do it easy.The rural market system in the Municipality of Datu Piang in Maguindanao is as “normal” as it was before the COVID-19 pandemic. The tabo is held every Tuesday with farm produce coming from rural barangays. In this photo, taken 7 July 2020, the two heads of young turkey is sold for P2,500 while five heads of young poultry is sold for P650. The produce came from the small free range farms in Barangay Magaslong. The town remains free of COVID-19 as of press time. MindaNews photo by JULES L. BENITEZ Did you find apk for android? You can find new Free Android Games and apps.Comments comments