49th and 50th Victims By Rommel G. Rebollido - August 14, 2020 12:22 pm A policeman leans to have a look at the bodies of a slain couple inside an eatery stall along the Diversion Road in General Santos City, early afternoon of August 13. Jose Becerra Jr. and wife Erlyn were the 49th and 50th victims of shooting in the city since January this year. The killings have alarmed residents and officials who are trying to prevent the spread of Covid19. MindaNews photo by ROMMEL REBOLLIDO