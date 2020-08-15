Abu Sayyaf in Crame

Abu Sayyaf leader Abduljihad “Edang” Susukan (wearing PPE) arrives at the Custodial Services Unit of the Philippine National Police in Camp Crame, Quezon City from Davao City at 1:05 a.m. on Saturday, 15 August 2020. Escorted by elements of Davao City Police and Special Action Force, Susukan left Davao City on board a Philippine Air Force aircraft at around 7:45 p.m. on Friday and arrived at Clark International Airport in Pampanga at 10:42 p.m. Susukan was arrested at the Davao City residence of MNLF founding chair Nur Misuari on Thursday evening. Photo courtesy of DAVAO CITY POLICE OFFICE
