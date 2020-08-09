Vendors enjoy brisk business selling fresh bangus fish at the public market in Barangay Luyong Bonbon in Opol town, Misamis Oriental on Sunday, August 9, 2020, with buyers and sellers wearing masks and observing physical distancing. The province is under the less restrictive Modified General Community Quarantine, allowing consumers easier access to the market even as the Philippine economy shrunk 16.5% in the second quarter of 2020 because of the lockdowns due to the COVID-19 pandemic. MindaNews photo by FROILAN GALLARDO

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

LinkedIn



Comments

comments