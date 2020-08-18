The newly-installed billboard near Bankerohan bridge in Davao City says the difference between life and death is a disciplined Dabawenyo (DC is Davao City) who wears masks and face shields, washes hands and observes physical distancing. The public health education billboard is a project of the Southern Mindanao chapters of the Philippine Society for Microbiolaogy and Infectious Diseases, Inc. and the Philippine College of Physicians. MindaNews photo by GREGORIO C. BUENO

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

LinkedIn



Comments

comments