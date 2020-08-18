Fighting Economic Recession By Jules L. Benitez - August 18, 2020 7:21 pm These young Bangsamoro women, aged 21 to 30, will not surrender to a COVID19-induced economic recession as they attend a bread and pastry class Tuesday (18 August 2020) in an unused classroom in Barangay Mabalas in Datu Piang, Maguindanao. They are among 180 scholars of the BARMM Ministry of Basic, Higher and Technical Education supported by the Islamic Relief Worldwide-Philippines. The women hope to get employed or establish their own businesses after finishing the vocational course. MindaNews photo by JULES L. BENITEZ Share this:TwitterFacebookLinkedInComments comments