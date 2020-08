Parishioners attend the first Sunday mass at the Redemptorist Church in Davao City on August 9, 2020, after five months under COVID-19 lockdowns. Masses resumed on July 1 when the city was placed under Modified General Community Quarantine, except on Sundays, when travel passes are not allowed. Starting August 3, however, passes were no longer required and the 9 p.m. curfew lifted. MINDANEWS PHOTO

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

LinkedIn



Comments

comments