Good morning Cotabato

Early to rise, early to catch the sun rise in Cotabato City on Saturday, 15 August 2020. On Sunday, the city will be back to “No Movement Sunday” where the only persons authorized to leave their homes are frontliners or emergency cases and only drugstores will be allowed to open, in a bid to control local transmission of COVID-19. Five of the early risers are masked, a basic health protocol, but one wears it the wrong way, on the chin. Those leaning on the bridge rail observe social distancing. The motorcycle riders have no protective barrier between them despite a national policy since August 1 but the same policy is under question for allegedly posing hazard to the riders and for added burden to the poor. MindaNews photo by JULES BENITEZ

