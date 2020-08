Improper disposal of a disposable or non-reusable face mask such as this along Quimpo Boulevard in Davao City on Sunday, 30 August 2020, will soon be prohibited once the City Council here passes the proposed ordinance imposing penalties on violators to “avert possible COVID waste crisis,” according to the author, Councilor Mary Joselle D. Villafuerte, chair of the the Committee on Health. MindaNews photo by GREGORIO BUENO

