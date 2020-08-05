Lockdown in Siargao By Roel Catoto - August 5, 2020 6:41 pm LOCKDOWN IN SIARGAO. Army and police personnel man a checkpoint in Barangay Cabitoonan, General Luna in Siargao Island Wednesday (5 August 2020) when health authorities declared a five-day “temporary complete lockdown” in the village after four residents tested positive of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in a rapid test. Confirmatory tests are yet to be conducted on the patients but the Rural Health Unit said it is assuming “probably local transmission” until RT-PCR results are out. MindaNews photo by ROEL N. CATOTO Share this:TwitterFacebookLinkedInComments comments