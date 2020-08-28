New Archbishop of Cagayan de Oro By Froilan Gallardo - August 28, 2020 6:41 pm Archbishop Jose Araneta Cabantan of the Archdiocese of Cagayan de Oro is filled with emotion after his installation at the Saint Augustine Metropolitan Cathedral in Cagayan de Oro on Friday, August 28. Cabantan, who was installed on the feast of Saint Augustine, the city's patron saint, replaced Archbishop Antonio Ledesma, SJ, who stepped down after reaching the mandatory retirement age of 75. MindaNews photo by FROILAN GALLARDO Share this:TwitterFacebookLinkedInComments comments