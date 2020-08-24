Observing Safety

By
Eric S.B. Libre
-
Clients wearing face masks and face shields maintain safe physical distancing at a utility service provider’s payment center
in a mall in Digos City on 24 August 2020 .As of 2 p.m. 23 August, Digos already has 42 confirmed COVID-19 cases (14 admitted, 28 recovered). The city government confirmed today, 24 August, the city’s first case of local transmission. MindaNews photo by ERIC SB LIBRE

