Philippine National Police chief Archie Gamboa (wearing Rotary shirt), chats with Lt. Col. Ronald Lao, chief of the Talomo Police Station, outside the Talomo District Health Center in GSIS Subdivision in Davao City after the turnover of protective equipment against COVID-19 from the Rotary Club of Downtown Davao on Saturday noon, 08 August 2020. Gamboa is a member of the club. MindaNews photo by GREGORIO C. BUENO

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

LinkedIn



Comments

comments