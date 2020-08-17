PHOTO ESSAY: Shielded

Commuters wear face shields over their masks while waiting for their ride along C.M. Recto Avenue in Cagayan de Oro on Monday, 17 August 2020. The Land Transportation Franchise Regulatory Board implemented a “No Face Shield, No Ride” policy in all public utility vehicles. Implemented last August 15, the directive prohibits commuters without face shields and masks from riding public utility vehicles nationwide. MindaNews photo by FROILAN GALLARDO
Commuters wear face shields over their masks inside a jeepney along C.M. Recto Avenue in Cagayan de Oro on Monday, 17 August 2020. The Land Transportation Franchise Regulatory Board implemented a “No Face Shield, No Ride” policy in all public utility vehicles. Implemented last August 15, the directive prohibits commuters without face shields and masks from riding public utility vehicles nationwide. MindaNews photo by FROILAN GALLARDO
